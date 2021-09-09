‘Nagaland Should Build Positive Ecosystem For Sport : AFI Associate Vice-President

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Associate Vice-President, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) & Advisor to CM, Abu Metha have written to the Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, elaborating significant approaches and strategies to promote sports in the state.

He stated about hurdles faced by the sports fraternity, thereby mentioning about the realization of some basic goals.

Metha writes, “There has been much debate and deliberations across the board with regard to the state of sports in Nagaland. While all other states of the country, including our neighbouring North-Eastern states, have made much progress in the area of infrastructure and game development in the arena of sports and games, Nagaland is not performing well” – the Advisor stated.

He further added that Assam and Manipur have already hosted the National Games and Meghalaya is preparing to host the next edition.

Besides, Metha also highlighted that infrastructure developed to host the national games has become the foundation for the development of talents for these states and they are regularly producing international sportspersons including Olympic medalists.

He added that even Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and others have taken positive steps towards sports development.

Metha also suggested the state government to make serious efforts hosting the National Games, and like other states seek support of the Centre to develop infrastructure towards this aspiration.

According to him, this suggestion was not seriously considered as officials felt that Nagaland would not be prepared and we may face embarrassment and might fall short.

He further adds that neighbouring states have moved ahead, while Nagaland still continues to face struggles.

Meanwhile, he mentions about some challenges faced by sports fraternity of the state.

These include -poor infrastructure, lack of sports culture, absence of strong sports ecosystem, poor human resources, negligible funding towards sport associations and sport activities.

Inculcation of sports culture and changing the sports culture in Nagaland will need investments in infrastructure, establishment of sport academies & centres of excellence, setting up high performance institutes, pursuit of sports science in the game development from the grass root upwards.

The Advisor also talked about steps that should be undertaken by Nagaland for the sports fraternity.

These include – enhancing nutritional allocations; engagement of specialized coaches and human resources; use of modern technology; systematic grooming of talents with leagues, tournaments, exposures and competitions.

Besides, the state needs to introduce sports scholarship; job reservations; awards and recognitions; podium target schemes in order to build up a positive ecosystem for sports.

He also marked some basic goals required for the following matter.

The state government might also consider establishment of a Special Task Force or a body that will function on mission mode, on the lines of TaFMA, so that policies, programmes and strategies can be implemented without hurdles, thereby overcoming red-tape and in time bound manner – added Metha.

Besides, he stated that such bodies could consist of experienced persons in the field of sports, such as – former sportspersons and experts.

They can also use the services of professional consultants, and relevant officials of selected departments can be made special invitees on a need basis.

Lastly, he expressed hope that suggestions provide through the letter will be positively accepted by the state government.

The Associate Vice-President has shared about the letter through his twitter handle. “Gave some humble suggestions and ideas on taking Sports in Nagaland towards higher levels to Hon’ble @CmoNagaland Shri @Neiphiu_Rio. Am confident that with a little push & sincere efforts our sportspersons can definitely reach the highest levels.” – tweeted by Abu Metha.