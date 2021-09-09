Nagaland : Yimchunger Tribe To Be Referred As ‘Yimkhiung’

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough, the Yimkhiung Tribal Council has issued an official declaration to refer ‘Yimchunger Naga Tribe’ as Yimkhiung Naga tribe.

From now on, Yimkhiung will be utilized in all documents and organizations.

The official declaration was made by the President of Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC), Throngso Yimchunger.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nagaland government had earlier issued a notification about rectification of the tribe name on August 18.

The YTC President further asserted that Yimchunger was a ‘mispronunciation or mispelled word’.

“It is not a change in nomenclature but rectification of the spelling from Yimchunger to Yimkhiung. The community was referred to as Yimchunger for all official purposes.” – the YTC President stated.

He further added that “the idea behind rectification was to give a proper meaning although it was just a matter of correcting spelling, and it was in 2016 when community unanimously resolved to rectify the spelling and was approved by the Cabinet on July 31, 2021.”