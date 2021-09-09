PM Hosts Indian Paralympic Contingent

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 9, PM Modi has hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at his residence.

These contingents included both the para-athletes as well as their coaches.

PM Modi had a candid and informal interaction with the entire contingent.

He congratulated them for their record breaking historic performance at the Games.

Their achievement will significantly boost the morale of the entire sporting community in the country, and budding sports persons will feel encouraged to come forward to take up sports. – PM Modi added.

He added that their performance has led to awareness about sports increasing leaps and bounds.

Prime Minister especially praised the indomitable spirit and will power of the Contingent.

He considered their performance as praiseworthy, even after been witnessed with the insurmountable odds in their lives.

Boosting the morale of those who couldn’t achieve a podium finish, the PM said that a true sportsperson keeps on moving forward instead of getting bogged down by defeat or victory.

He referred the athletes as ambassadors of the country, and they have enhanced the prestige of the nation on the world stage through their remarkable performance.

Prime Minister further added their ‘tapasya, purushartha and parakram’, have changed the way people look at them.

He said that in this period of celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, they should identify a few areas outside the world of sports and explore how they can motivate people and help bring change.

The para-athletes thanked the Prime Minister for giving them the invitation and said that sitting with him at the same table is a big achievement in itself.

They especially thanked him for constant guidance, motivation and support throughout their endeavour.

They asserted that athletes of other countries were amazed to know that Indian contingents received congratulatory phone calls from their Prime Minister.

Besides, the para-athletes also highlighted how the government left no stone unturned in making the best possible arrangement for their training.

Several players have also gifted their signed sporting equipment, the ones with which they earned medals, to the Prime Minister.

A stole, signed by all medalists, was also gifted to the Prime Minister.

He said that sporting equipment would be auctioned and was welcomed by the athletes.

Furthermore, the Union Sports Minister and Union Law Minister were also present on the occasion.