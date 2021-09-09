‘Release Scholarship Amount For SC & OBC Students Within 15 Day’s : AMSU To Manipur Government

NET Web Desk

The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has urged the State Government to release the full scholarship amount for OBC and SC students within 15 days.

According to Sangai Express report, AMSU president Haobijam Chalamba cautioned to launch an intense agitation if the demand does not get fulfilled.

Chalamba further demanded release of scholarship amount for students belonging to OBC and SC, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment each year during a specified time.

The association further stated that amount received in the form of sponsorship helps poor students overcome certain difficulties.

Besides, the scholarship for 2020-21 for SC students were not released in total while the same for OBC students did not yet commence.

Chalamba further stated that any attempts to deduct money from the sponsorship meant for OBC students will not be accepted.

It further urged the Department of Minorities and Other Backward Classes (MOBC) to ensure that students receive the full amount on time.

Chalamba further stated that AMSU has submitted a memorandum to the Director of MOBC Department to release the scholarship amount.

He also urged the authority concerned to release the pending amount for students of 2018-19 and 2019-20 batch, who have been enlisted in the selection list for scholarship.