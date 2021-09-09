RS Polls; BJP Likely To Propose Sonowal’s Name

– NET Web Deb

Former Assam CM and now union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in all likelihood will be brought to Rajya Sabha through the recently announced polls. Incumbent Majuli MLA Sonowal was inducted into the Modi cabinet after he was denied the post of CM after the last assembly elections.

A Rajya Sabha seat from Assam is lying vacant after the resignation of Biswajit Daimary. Daimary was now a speaker in the Assam assembly who had shifted his allegiance from BPF to BJP just before the Assam Assembly polls which necessitated his resignation.

In West Bengal, Manas Bhuya had resigned after who won recently concluded assembly elections in the state. He is presently a senior minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. There is a high possibility of Sushmita Dev being brought to Rajya Sabha through this vacant seat. Sources say Dev was offered the seat when she joined TMC leaving Congress last month.

The Election Commission of India ECI has announced Rajya Sabha polls for Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra will be held on October 4.