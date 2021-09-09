Sikkim : Dengue Monitoring Committee Organize Awareness Drive In Singtam

NET Web Desk

Recently, the members of ‘Dengue Monitoring and United Sporting Club’ organized a Dengu Awareness Drive at Singtam to generate awareness about safety measures.

The programme was organized under the guidance of Singtam Nagar Panchayat.

During the programme, the Chairman of Dengu Monitoring and Prevention Committee, Sanjay Regmi.

Besides, the main highlight of the programme dealt with participation from the boxing students of Singtam Boxing Club who organized a rally to generate awareness among the residents of the region.

They participated with placards sharing messages on Dengu Prevention and it’s safety measures.

Furthermore, a cleanliness drive was also conducted at different localities of Singtam.

The students also tried to spread the message of prevention and safety measures against the Dengue illness, through theatrical actions.