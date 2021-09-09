Sikkim : Jorethang Panchayat Conducts Mass Cleanliness Drive To Avert Dengue Infection

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 9, in view of the recent escalation of dengue, and spike in COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, a cleanliness drive had been conducted by several associations.

The programme witnessed active participation from staffs of Naya-Bazar Jorethang Nagar (NJNP).

It was conducted under the guidance and supervision of MEO, Panchayats of NJNP, DSP, and other functionaries of Traffic, Jorethang.

Besides, the staffs of fire and emergency service, members of S/W Taxi and Truck Drivers’ Association, Business and Hawker Community and other concerned residents of NJNP also participated in the drive.

The activity embodied thorough cleaning of entire Bazaar area of NJNP, and Housing Colony till SNT Office, Jorethang.

Furthermore, the clogged drains were also cleared out in order to endure efficient passage of drain water, thereby restricting mosquito breeding.

Thereafter, the entire area was vigorously washed with water, and keeping it as minimal as possible.

Such activities will further help to put a check on resource exploitation.

Further, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Namchi was also present for the execution of mosquito fogging operation to avert the further spread of dengue infections in the area.