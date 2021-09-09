T20 World Cup 2021 : MS Dhoni Returns To Team India As Mentor

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) has announced the inclusion of MS Dhoni.

It announced that former Indian Cricket Team captain, Dhoni will soon be back in the Team, but this time as a mentor for the T20 World Cup.

BCCI’s announcement on Dhoni’s inclusion came as a surprise for even the selectors who were informed about the same just some minutes prior to press conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that BCCI has announced the squad for the October-November W20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the media briefing, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah asserted that decision to call the 40-year-old retired international was undertaken after he met Dhoni in Dubai.

“He was okay with my decision and agreed to be a Team Mentor of Team India for the T20 World Cup only. I am glad that MS (Dhoni) has accepted the BCCI’s offer and he is keen to contribute to the national team once again. MS will work closely with Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to Team India,” – asserted Shah.