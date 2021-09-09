Taliban Bans Afghanistan Women From Playing Sport

NET Web Desk

The Taliban regime has banned Afghan women from playing cricket and other sports, citing “Islamic dress code” because it would entail exposing their face and bodies.

“I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket,” – quoted by Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission.

“In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this,” – Wasiq further added.

This decision by Taliban have raised immediate concern among sportspersons around the globe.

Recently, Australia’s cricket board said it will scrap a planned Test match against the Afghanistan men’s team if the Asian country’s Taliban rulers do not allow women to play the sport.

“Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level,” – asserted by Cricket Australia.

“If recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed test match due to be played in Hobart.” – CA further added.