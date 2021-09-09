Violence Grips Tripura, Party Offices Set Ablaze, Media Houses Attacked

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Political violence gripped Tripura on the 8th of September as BJP And CPIM workers clashed at different parts of Tripura. Three media houses were also attacked during the clashes between the workers of two political parties.

Reportedly, groups of BJP supporters attacked CPIM offices and three media houses in the capital city of Tripura leaving 10 injured. Six vehicles were set ablaze, and at least six CPIM party offices were set on fire. The police later lathi-charged and burst tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. It informed that around ten people sustained injuries across the state.

Reports of 1st incident came from Udaipur. The sub-divisional committees of DYFI and SFI’s had given a call for a rally on Wednesday. CPIM workers, supporters and members gathered at the Jamtala CPIM party office when allegedl BJP workers started attacking them.

At the same time, the CPIM office at Bishalgarh Tila was attacked. According to reports, the sub-divisional office was burnt to ashes. CPIM leader Biswajit Majumder alleged that miscreants belonging to the ruling party first drove a bulldozer around 3 PM on Wednesday to raze the wall, including the gates of the office. Later, they set fire to the documents and furniture of the office. Everything from the doors and windows of the entire party office was burned down.

During the clashes, the offices of Pratibadi Kalam and Daily Desher Katha were also attacked. The office of PB24 office came under attack allegedly by BJP workers.

It is also being learned that party offices of CPIM at Kamalpur, Gandacherra, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, and many other places were ablaze on Wednesday night.

Reacting to the incidents CPIM has organised a protest rally today September 9 at 10.30 AM. The rally will take the streets of the capital to protest the alleged organized attacks on party offices across the state.

Tripura BJP vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Wednesday claimed these attacks are part of destabilizing attempts of CPIM making to disrupt prevailing peace and tranquility of Tripura. He claimed that BJP workers had shown utmost restraint during the incidents.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar condemned the incidents. He claimed that under his stewardship Tripura did not experience such mindless violence.