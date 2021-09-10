Arunachal Pradesh: Child Rights Body Meets Stakeholders At Tawang

– NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Child Rights is on a two-day visit to Tawang. It will monitor the activities related to the preservation and promotion of Child Rights in Tawang and adjoining areas.

It has also held interactive sessions with all the stakeholders to create awareness on the powers and functions of the State Child Rights Commission.

Chairperson State commission for Child rights Smti Gumri Ringu with Honble members of the Commission Ngurang Achung and Niri Chongrowju reached Tawang circuit house on the evening of September 9th. DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok,IAS alongwith ADC(hqrtrs) Lobsang Tsering, Chairperson Smti Nawang Yuton, and members of District Juvenile Justice Board Smti Leki Zomba and Smti Pema Yangzom other officers and staff from DCPU Tawang warmly extended a traditional welcome to the commission chairperson and visiting members.

Before reaching circuit house the Chairperson and Members of the Commission visited and interacted at child care institution Jang,Changprong,One stop centre Tawang and also attended the Mini tribal food mela at Damgyin organised to mark Rashtriya poshan maah.

The Honble Chairperson and members of the commission is visiting Child Care Institution at Lungla today, and shall attend a meeting in the afternoon at Zomkhang hall(Circuit house) Tawang, informed CDPO Tawang Smti Dondup Pema.