Cheristerfield Thangkhiew Death: Citizens Dump Knives At Secretariat

Gargee Nandi

Public anger over ex-HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s death in the hands of the Meghalaya police has not died down yet. As a mark of protest huge number of Tari (Khasi traditional knives) were dropped outside the main Secretariat building by the members of Ka Sur Ki Ning Mawlai.

Similar protests were carried on two days back in Mawlai on September 6, Monday by Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai- – an umbrella body of 11 organisations in the streets of Shillong. Allegedly police had fired upon Cheristerfield in the wee hours of August 13 when he tried to attack them with a Khasi Tari.

Today’s action of Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai took the secretariat security by surprise. They stopped the members of the citizens’ bodies when they tried to enter the secretariat premises.

This act was a part of their ongoing protest as they have been protesting against the government in demand of the suspension of the cops involved in the case of the death of the ex -HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Protests are continuing to pressurize the government to suspend the cops responsible for Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s death. However, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has not acquiesced to the demands.

He had said it is unfair to suspend anyone without a proper inquiry and action will be taken after the report is received.