Majuli Boat Mishap: Commuters Cross Brahmaputra By Govt Ferry, Get Life Jackets

– NET Web Desk

Two days after the tragic Brahmaputra Boat Capsize at Nimatighat passengers were seen crossing the river to Majuli in government ferries. They were seen donning life jackets as well.

This came a day after many media houses that hundreds of life jackets were lying unused in Nimatighat’s passenger restroom.

Two individuals Dr. Bikramjit Baruah from Jorhat and Jaan Baruah from Lakhimpur are yet to be found. Reportedly Jaan Baruah’s backpack was recovered from Ganesh Ghat of Tezpur, nearly 180 Km from the accident spot. Documents and pan card recovered have confirmed the fact.

In the meantime, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is still the MLA of Majuli reached his constituency today. Speaking to the press he appreciated Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s steps in the aftermath of the disaster. “Chief Minister has ordered a probe to find and punish the guilty,” Sonowal said.

As a step to avert such disaster single-engine boats have been barred from operating in the Brahmaputra.

On September 8th a ferry inbound from Majuli collided with a boat leaving from Nimatghat. The boat capsized resulting in the death of an Asstt Prof of a college from Majuli.