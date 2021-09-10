Mamit DC Meets Karimganj and Hailakandi Counterparts On Assam-Mizoram Border Tension

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A tripartite virtual meeting of DC Mamit Dr Lalrozama, DC Karimganj Khargeswar Pegu, and Hilakandi DC Rohan Kumar Jha was held as per directives of the State Level Meeting of governments of Mizoram and Assam as a confidence-building measure to diffuse the border tensions between the neighbouring States.

The meeting decided to maintain peace, fraternity and co-operation for all economic activities.

It also focused on the free movement of the general public between the two states

The three District Authorities also decided to take swift de-escalation measures whenever border tension arises, and to maintain a cordial and honest information sharing

They decided that as the border demarcation issue is not the prerogative of District administration, efforts should be to focus on maintaining continued peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Alongside, it was also decided to have a regular meeting on a specific date and time on a monthly basis through various virtual online platforms as mandated by the State Level Meeting.

