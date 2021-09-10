Meghalaya Arms Recovery: Buried Explosives Unearthed

Gargee Nandy

In a joint operation, 120 BN CRPF and West Garo Hills police recovered two IEDs, explosives, and detonators from Mengotchigre village on Friday, 10th of September 2021. After the recovery Bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and diffused the bombs.

The explosives and detonators were buried underground. Such Recovery of arms and ammunition has become a regular feature in Meghalaya.

An FIR has been registered against unknown individuals regarding the recovery of the IEDs. As per the latest updates, the police are investigating the matter.