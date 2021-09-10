Mizoram Chakma Council: BJP Reduced To One After Another Defection

– NET Web Desk

In a blow to BJP in Mizoram, one of its two remaining members in Chakma Council, Kusum Lota Chakma shifted her allegiance to Mizo National Front(MNF) on 8th of September, 2021.

With her exit, BJP is left with Shanti Jiban Chakma in the 20 members Autonomous District Council.

Kusum Lota and Shanti Jiban were the remaining two members of BJP in the Chakma Autonomous District Council after the mass exodus of March 27 when six of the eight members had joined MNF.

In her joining letter submitted to the party president, Mrs. Chakma expressed willingness to join the ruling MNF party “for the welfare of the people of CADC in particular and the nation as a whole”.

“The BJP’s lotus began to wither away in the Chakma Council when six out of its eight elected members had tendered their resignations from the party and merged with the MNF on the 27th of March, 2021, citing the failure of the Central BJP leadership to fulfill any of their promises made to the people of Chakma Autonomous District Council”, a press release issued by MNF Media Cell said.

Kusum Lota Chakma is the lone elected woman member of the 10th Chakma Autonomous District Council. She was elected from 2-Borapansury-II MDC Constituency.