Naga Peace Talks On Brink? Governor R.N Ravi Transferred To Tamil Nadu

In another reshuffle of Governors in the country, Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi has been shifted to Tamil Nadu. Ravi was also acting as an interlocutor in the Naga peace talks. For now, the centre has asked Assam Governor Prof Jagadish Mukhi to look after the affairs of Nagaland until permanent arrangements are made.

These announcements were made by Ramnath Kovind in a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday night. President Kovind has also appointed Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (retd) as a governor of Uttarakhand.

A decorated officer of the Army Singh was looking into strategic and Military issues related to China as Director-General of Military operations before his retirement in 2016.

The centre has reshuffled governors quite a few times in the last few months, especially in the Northeast. Kambhampati Hari Babu was placed as the governor of Mizoram in July.

Two weeks back La Ganesan has been sworn in as the new Governor of Manipur as well.

R.N. Ravi’s departure from Nagaland in the middle of the Naga peace talks leaves the negotiations wide open. The centre has not declared any new name yet to replace Ravi at the discussion table.

Notably, NSCN leadership and Ravi were exchanging words on the modalities of Naga solutions in public forums especially on NSCN’s right to taxation. It is a matter of speculation whether their spat in the media played a role in Ravi’s ouster from Nagaland vis-à-vis Naga Peace Talks.