Arunachal Pradesh : Under-Construction ‘Shu Bridge’ Collapses At Papumpare

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 11, the ongoing project of ‘Shu Bridge’ located at Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh collapsed due to faulty engineering.

Collapsed around 11:20 AM, the locals have earlier showed concerns for its fine tuning.

The bridge was constructed by Sushee Infra & Mining Limited Company.

Although no casualties was informed but this bridge acted as the link Meproso and Geram villages.

According to locals, fortunately the bridge collapsed after the vehicles crossed it. If the same would have happened some time earlier, heavy casualty might have been reported.

This newly constructed bridge has earlier also been in the news, for faulty engineering and corruption related to it.