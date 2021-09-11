Congress Appoints N. Loken Singh As President Of Manipur Unit

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Indian National Congress (INC) president Sonia Gandhi has appointed N Loken Singh as the president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Earlier, Singh acted as the interim president of Manipur state unit of INC, following the resignation of Govindas Konthoujam.

Meanwhile, the party has also appointed Keisham Meghachandra Singh, Irengbam Hemochandra Singh and D Korungthang as the working presidents for Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

The Congress president further approved the formation of a 33-member executive committee of MPCC.

According to order issued, all these appointments will come into force with immediate effect.