Government Exempts ‘District Mineral Foundation Trusts’ From Income Tax

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Central Government has exempted 165 District Mineral Foundation Trusts (DMF), from Income Tax payment.

Through the following amendment in Mines & Minerals Development & Regulation (MMDR) Act, in 2015, Government of India has made provision for establishment of District Mineral Foundation in all districts affected by mining.

The main object of District Mineral Foundation is to work for the interest and benefit of persons.

It stresses significance on areas affected by mining related operations.

According to PIB report, so far, DMFs have been set up in 600 districts in 22 States across the nation which have framed DMF rules.

The Union Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi has also thanked the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the exemption.

Earlier, only 151 such trusts were exempted from the Income Tax. While, as of now, with the recent exemption of 165 trusts, the figure has stood to 316.