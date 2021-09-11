Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Submits Resignation

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 11, in an unexpected move, prior to state elections, the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has submitted his resignation to governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan.

While addressing the press after the major political development, Rupani thanked the BJP leadership, for providing him opportunity to serve as the CM of the state.

He asserted the resignation comes in accordance to “BJP’s tradition” of providing all party workers an equal opportunity.

Although reports are still unclear, if Deputy CM Nitin Patel will take over the top post or if BJP will go for another leader.

It is pertinent to mention her that Rupani is the third BJP CM to step down in recent weeks.

Earlier, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat also stepped down as chief ministers of Karnataka and Uttarakhand respectively.

Gujarat is all set to roll-out for its upcoming elections in 2022.