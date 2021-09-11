India, Australia Holds First “2+2 Talks”, Emphasizes On Combating Terrorism & Its Possible Threats

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 11, the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed about 2+2 talks with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton.

Both the countries stressed significance on the current scenario prevailing in the war-ravaged country of Afghanistan, and the possible threat of terrorism from the specified nation.

The ministers also discussed about the significant challenges faced in the Indo-Pacific regions.

During the meeting, deliberated matters were also discussed on further collaboration of both the countries, in regard to dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging that terrorism is a major threat to both sides, Dutton said: “Australia-India defence relationship is at a historic high.”

Besides, Payne asserted that “Australia and India share a positive vision of a free, open, secure, inclusive Indo-Pacific. We have shared views on challenges of South China Sea and East China Sea.”