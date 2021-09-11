MANAK Awards: Tripura Boy Shines At National Young Innovators Expo

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Bringing laurels to Tripura Khurshid Alam, a student of Class 10 from Bhagaban Nagar High School was among the top 60 students who were awarded in the 8th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition- 2021 (NLEPC) INSPIRE Awards- MANAK. The exhibition featured student innovations from all over India.

A total of 561 students from all over the country took part in the competition including five from Tripura.

The Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) – MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) Award is given every year to inspire young students develop their latent innovative power.

Competitions are held at district, state, and national levels through exhibitions of science models and dioramas. This year’s competition was held online due to Covid-19.

“I am very happy to announce that this time Khurshid Alam from Tripura took an honorable place among the 60 students in the first national level competition. Khurshid is a student of Bhagabanagar High School in the Unakoti district. I wish him continued prosperity,” Nath said.

He also said that this is the first national-level award from Tripura. He hoped that Alam will make our state proud in the future as well.