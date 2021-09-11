Manipur Approves 7th Pay Recommendations For Electricity Department

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government has approved the implementation of 7th Pay, Record of Proceedings (ROP-2019) to electricity employees.

Employees from the aforementioned department had staged a sit-in protest, demanding the implementation of 7th Pay Commission by the Manipur Government.

With the major development, the protestors have now decided to restore the power cut that hit across various areas of the state, including the Secretariat offices.

It is pertinent to mention here that JAC refused to accept that power outages were done by them.

JAC informed that no such order was issued by the Department to shut down power.

Besides, falling of trees or short circuits might be the reason for such sudden occurrences.

“If we want then we can immediately shut down all the power supply but the JAC never encourages such steps,” said Sunnyboy.

Meanwhile, the JAC co-convenor, Soram Sunnyboy warned that approval letter for the same have already been received by JAC members.

He further informed that state government must implement the Pay by September 20. If the government fails to implement 7th Pay (ROP-2019) by September 20, then agitations will resume.