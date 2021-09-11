Manipur : Bishnupur District Issues First Gender Certificates For Transgenders

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough against societal norms, the Bishnupur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Krishna Kumar has issued the first gender certificates and identity cards to two transgender persons of the district.

These certificates were distributed during a function held at the office chamber of the Deputy Commissioner.

Kumar said that certificates were issued with regard to provisions contained under Rule 5 of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020.

It was read with Section 6 of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

This decision has been undertaken to empower the transgender rights.

These identity cards will further support the community to avail the benefits of central and state schemes.

Earlier, the district administration had also provided a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to 35 transgenders.

This programme has been sponsored by National Institute for Social Defence (NISD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE).

The DC further informed that food grains and other essential commodities were also distributed to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic that severely affected the state.

Meanwhile, Bishnupur district has also been immensely supporting the implementation of Garima Greh : a shelter home for transgenders in the district.

For the smooth implementation of this identification programme, a transgender person can easily apply for identity cards through their residences.

One can register through the national portal ‘transgender.dosje.gov.in’ through documents such as – self-attested affidavit, Aadhaar and digital passport photo.