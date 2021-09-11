Manipur Cops Kill Self-Styled Commander Of SDFK

NET Web Desk

Recently, in a major joint operation, the 31 Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police has apprehended an insurgent from Churachandpur district, Manipur.

The security forces has killed a self-styled commander-in-chief of an armed group, Socialist Democratic Front of Kukiland (SDFK).

While acting on specific units, the joint operation was launched through the movement of the top SDFK commander.

The joint operation was conducted along with an accomplice in Khominthang village in New Lamka area of the district.

According to official reports, the firing started around 2 AM when security personnel surrounded a house where the insurgent was reported to be hiding.

A police statement asserted that police teams entered the house after the firing stopped and found a person lying dead.

Identified as Letminthang Haokip alias Boithang is the self-styled top commander of the group.

The security forces has further retrieved three pistols with 3 magazines, 2 hand-held radio Sets, 282 rounds of 9mm and a two wheeler.