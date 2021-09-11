Meghalaya CM Reaches Manipur For 2-Day Official Visit

NET Web Desk

On Saturday September 11, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma arrived at Imphal, Manipur.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day official visit to meet to the state where he will meet several party members.

His two-day visit will stress importance on the discussion of various matters related to the upcoming 2022 state general election.

MLA L. Jayantakumar, National People’s Party (NPP) Manipur unit president received the National president of NPP and the CM at the Imphal airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that Conrad Sangma is the son of NPP founder, PA Sangma.

The CM will further hold meetings with NPP Manipur state unit leaders, thereby discussing on details about election strategies.

While addressing to the media, Sangma asserted that his visit will focus on finalising party candidates from various Assembly segments.

According to Ukhrul Times report, a press briefing is scheduled for 5 PM today at Classic Grande hotel.