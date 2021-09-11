MoU Inked With German Body To Support Nagaland Women Entrepreneurs

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough to boost the Nagaland women entrepreneurs, recently, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed among Investment Development Authority Nagaland (IDAN), Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, and Dhriiti.

The MoU was signed with an aim to promote the women entrepreneurship and establishing a larger network to expand its scope and area.

It is pertinent to mention here that GIZ and Dhriiti have already collaborated for “Her & Now” Project to support women entrepreneurs from the North Eastern (NE) Region.

The project stresses on “Incubation and Acceleration support for women entrepreneurs”, “Gender sensitive entrepreneurship policies”, and “Mindset Change through media campaigns”.

GIZ and Dhriiti have now come together with IDAN to address the requirements of women entrepreneurs and facilitate their access to a world, that demands a change in the social thought.

“We are confident that our partnership with IDAN and Dhriiti will bring us one step closer to achieving this in Nagaland,” – asserted Head of “Her & Now” Project, Julia Karst.

IDAN CEO, Alemtmshi Jamir informed that around 60-70 Nagaland women entrepreneurs were identified.

“They would be backed up in various sectors like approaching offices and banks.” – Jamir further added.