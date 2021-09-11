Nagaland : Local Products Promotion Project Launched

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 11, the Dimapur Ao Baptist Arogo (DABA) Youth Ministry has launched a programme termed “Made in DABA” to promote local products and services.

The initiative stresses importance on the upliftment of young entrepreneurs during such tough times, when a global pandemic has severely impacted by all business.

During the event, the Director of DABA, Jongshimeren Jamir asserted that “Made in DABA” strives to support youths by organizing Sales Day.

It will provide all logistics at Supermarket Dimapur, where young local entrepreneurs can sell their products, which is continuing since years.

He said due to pandemic hit, this programme has shifted from offline to online mode, that attained recognisable response from the audiences.

Jamir said the initiative will be performed online in 2021 as well.

This will be operated through a separate social media handle (Instagram) page, working specifically for the subject.

Jamir informed that “Made in DABA-VI” is an annual event followed to promote young local entrepreneurs and locally made products.

This helps to sort out unemployment problems, encouraging and producing self-reliant youths.

Besides, “Made in DABA” provides a platform to support local entrepreneurs for networking and connecting them to the market world.

The Director further shared that, “Made in DABA” has 83 participants, out of which many entrepreneurs have already established physical stores.

Besides, ‘Cold Mountain’ is one of the most popular establishments fulfilling international demands too.

The Youth Ministry is a micro industry working tirelessly for economic upliftment, thereby motivating the youths.

This programme that commenced from August 10, 2016, under the leadership of the then Youth Director, Imnatoshi Longkumer.