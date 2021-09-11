NIT Gandhinagar, NIT Sikkim Signs MoU To Foster Research & Collaborative Learning

NET Web Desk

Recently, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim and Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-GN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange information and support academic skills.

This decision has been undertaken to facilitate student exchange, research collaboration among faculty members.

According to accord, two meritorious students of NIT Sikkim would receive a golden opportunity to be part of Summer Research Internship Programme (SRIP) at IIT-GN.

IIT-GN will provide all students with a stipend upon successful completion of the programme.

Every year two B.Tech students of NIT Sikkim would receive an opportunity to study a semester at IIT-GN.

Besides, the credits earned during their semester at IIT-GN shall be transferred to NIT Sikkim.

It would enable two final year B.Tech students of NIT Sikkim to be considered for admission in the Start Early PhD programme of IIT-GN.

Once selected, these students will have options to join the programme in their 7th or 8th semester under the SRIP Programme.