Sikkim Gets National Level Boxing Hub At Kyongsa

NET Web Desk

District collector (West) Karma R. Bonpo inaugurated a national-level boxing ring at Kyongsa, Sikkim.

Sponsored under the West District Administration Centre, the boxing ring has been installed at the auditorium of the government Girls’ Senior Secondary school.

While addressing the gathering, the district collector informed about the tremendous scope and prospect of boxing in Sikkim.

He said that in comparison to the other North-eastern States, Sikkim has a lot to learn from what they have achieved in sporting activities.

“A good start has been made in this direction in Sikkim.” – the DC further added.

After the completion of the sports stadium at Kyongsa, the entire infrastructure will be shifted and operated on a regular basis.

He also highlighted the achievements of Indian athletes in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted the role of Sandhya Gurung, the coach who mentored the Olympic bronze medallist, Lovlina Borgohain.

He further added that such guidance by the Sikkimese daughter, “gives us lot of hope and inspiration that in near future, young talents from our district and State will participate in national sporting events and Olympic games.”

Discipline, hard work, motivation and self-determination are aspects that help a sportsperson achieve success, he added.