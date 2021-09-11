Sikkim Government To Extend COVID-19 Guidelines Till September 20

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 11, the Sikkim Government has announced the extension of COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

According to order issued by Sikkim Home Department, the extension will be followed with effect from September 13 till 6 AM of September 20, 2021.

Signed by Principal Secretary, Home Department, the statement further mentioned that no public gatherings will be permitted on the occasion of Bishwakarma Puja during September 17.

However, in-house pujas limited to participation of the Committee members will only be permitted.

Earlier, on Saturday, September 4, the Sikkim Government has issued new guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 in the state.

According to an order issued by the Home Department new containment measures will be strictly implemented in Sikkim with effect from September 6-13.

The following order further informed that all existing odd-even arrangements for the movement of vehicles shall be lifted.