Smriti Irani Reaches Manipur On A 2-Day Official Visit

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 11, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani arrived at Imphal, Manipur.

The Union Minister is on a two-day official visit to Manipur where she is attending the Poshan Maah in Imphal, organized by the state Social Welfare Department.

Besides, she would also interact with Anganwadi workers and helpers for further distribution of medicinal plants.

She is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to talk about various matters and discuss several issues.

The Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has welcomed the minister as she arrived at the City Convention Centre, Imphal.

“A hearty welcome to Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. @smritiirani Ji as she arrives at the City Convention Centre, Imphal.” – the CM tweeted.