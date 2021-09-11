Tripura Violence: CM Biplab Kr. Deb Slams Left’s Role

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday trained his guns on the CPIM and former chief minister of the state Manik Sarkar on the recent spate of violence engulfing Tripura. He castigated the left party and its leaders for using violence to regain its lost political foothold.

Chief Minister Deb in his Twitter handle on Friday wrote “For past 3 years, Tripura has seen all-round peace & prosperity with radical improvements in law & order situation. Political opposition led by CPM have been rattled by this. In their desperation to regain lost political ground, they attempted to plunge Tripura into lawlessness.”

Deb claimed that the people of Tripura will not tolerate such violent political actions and action shall be ensured to punish each miscreant according to the law.

“I wish to remind the CPM that in our New Tripura such violent political behaviour will not be tolerated by its people. It will be my utmost endeavour to identify and punish each miscreant as per law. Peace is and will be a non-negotiable tenet of BJP led government”, wrote Deb on Twitter.

Deb also lambasted former Chief Minister and leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar for instigating his party workers to carry out attacks of BJP workers at Dhanpur, his assembly constituency on September 06 last.

Tripura CM narrated “On 6th Sep, Former CM Manik Sarkar, led a mob of drug mafias and instigated them to attack BJP workers in Sonamura. Several BJP workers were severely injured and a few are still fighting for life in GB hospital. This has been the political modus operandi mastered by CPM”.

He further wrote “I have also heard disturbing reports of an attack on the office of a media outlet. Media is fourth pillar of our democracy and should be respected by all. We will identify those behind the attack & ensure speedy justice. I stand with all my media friends in solidarity.”