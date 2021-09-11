UAE Lifts Entry Ban From India

NET Web Desk

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that people from India and 13 other countries, who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents will only be allowed to enter the country after been inoculated by shots approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to new notification by the country’s disaster management authority, the new guidelines will be applicable commencing from September 12, 2021.

Despite India, other countries which will be allowed to entry the country include – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.