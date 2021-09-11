Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda To Reach Assam Tomorrow

– NET Web Desk

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda will reach Assam on a 2-day tomorrow. During his visit, Munda will review the progress of the Minor Forest Produce programme, Van Dhan Vikas Program and TRIFOOD. He will be accompanied by the Managing Director and senior officials of TRIFED.

Munda will attend the Voice of North East Janajatiya Leader Conference on the first day of his visit. On the second day he will attend the Van Dhan Workshop at the Indian Insitute of Entrepreneurship.

He will also call on Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tribal Affairs Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu and senior officials of the state government.

The purpose of Munda’s two-day visit is to review and assess the implementation, challenges and progress of tribal development schemes in Assam.