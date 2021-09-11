Union MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Reaches Sikkim For 3-Day Official Visit

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 4, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs & Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh arrived at Gangtok.

The Minister of State, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is on a 3-day official visit to Sikkim where she will review the educational processes across the state.

He is accompanied by his spouse, and two officials from the Office, Minister of State for External Affairs.

Upon his arrival at Raj Bhawan, Gangtok, the Minister has been accorded a warm welcome by Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, ACS, Education Department, Government of Sikkim, G.P. Upadhayay, and Secretary Protocol, Home Department S.K. Pradhan.