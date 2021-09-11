Vaccination : Assam Cross Landmark 2-Crore Doses

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 11, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that COVID-19 inoculation in the state has surpassed the record mark of 2-crore.

The CM has announced about the feat through his Twitter handle.

“Proud to inform that Assam has achieved the milestone of 2 Cr vaccination against #Covid_19 today. Congratulations to all Heath workers for this important landmark” – tweeted by the CM.

Further, the CM has also congratulated all healthcare workers for the important landmark.

According to official reports, the north eastern state has covered as many as 2,00,02,656.

Meanwhile, the mark for dose 1 inoculation has reached a total mark of 1,63,31,987. Besides, residents across the state has stood to 36,70,669.