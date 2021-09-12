Nurse From Gujarat Selected For Florence Nightingale Award

NET Web Desk

Bhanumati Gheewala, a nurse who works at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara, will be conferred with the Florence Nightingale Award.

In a report published in Hindustan Times, it has been informed that Gheewala was selected for this award for her COVID-19 Gynaec duties including the delivery of newborns and working during 2019 floods that had inundated the hospital.

Speaking to the media Gheewala informed that she is fond of her work and she does not prefer taking casual leave (CL).

It may be mentioned here that Gheewala has been handling the delivery of COVID-19 positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns.

“In 2019, when the wards of the hospital were waterlogged due to flood. She carried her duty in the gynaecology department and the pediatric ward,” further reported Hindustan Times.

It may be mentioned here that the award is granted by the Indian Nursing Council, a statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.