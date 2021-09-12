Tête-à-Tête With Manipuri Rock Band Solace Her

In conversation with Parthona Phukan, Manipuri rock band Solace Her speaks at length about their beginning and the journey so far

Story Behind Solace Her

Solace Her was formed in early 2017 with Rohan Thounaojam as the vocalist, Roger Achom and Dipu Loitongbam as guitarists. Earlier, it was called Rohan and The Band. Under that name, we won the Manfete Rock Competition (unplugged) 2017. While in search of a bassist, Dipu and a good friend of ours Ton Wang met Rozer Haobam in a bar through mutual friends. That year, Rozer joined as a bassist. A mutual friend of the band Johnson Hijam also joined as a Cajon percussionist and performed together for the first time under the name Solace Her at an acoustic gig with the band Cajon Diaries.

Later that year, Rozer contacted his schoolmate Edwin Haorokcham to join the group as a drummer.

Altogether, we adopted the current band name Solace Her and released our first single Tamna Tamna in 2019.

In mid-2021, we approached our old friend Shrikant Chingangbam to join the band as a guitarist.

Solace Her’s current line-up comprises Rohan Thounaojam, Roger Achom, Rozer Haobam, Shrikant Chingangbam and Edwin Haorokcham.

Uniqueness Of Solace Her

Although it’s for the audience to decide, we prefer to keep our priorities in quality rather than quantity and promise to keep our music as raw as possible.

Members’ Contribution

Rohan Thounaojam writes most of the lyrics and drafts the early chords for most of our songs. All the guitar leads, intros and sweet melodies you hear in each song is Roger Achom’s work. As a dedicated bassist, Rozer Haobam manages to keep everything organised. We could have starved to death if he was not around during our jams and making music videos as well. He is the master chef of the group.

Our new member Shrikant Chingangbam has been a helping hand even before he joined the band. Shrikant’s room is our second base for a quick jam session. He also has a special appearance in the Tamna Tamna music video.

Edwin directs, shoots and edits the music videos. He also mixes and masters the songs of the band.

Our manager Niranjoy Luwangcha is the king and army in almost everything we have achieved so far.

80% of our music videos were shot in his house and compound. We are also a member of the Uchek Society. A video/audio production group in Imphal.

Ideas Behind The Music Videos

In late 2018, after we are finished with the recording of Tamna Tamna, we decided to release it as a debut single of the band with a music video. Edwin came up with the idea of portraying a disaster love story set in Manipur during the 90s where the horror of armed forces was at its peak.

Just before making Tamna Tamna, he shot a documentary about events set in Manipur during the 70s to 90s along with a team of Studio Dominance for the Indian Army. That’s where he got the motivation.

Edwin teamed up with his brother’s old friend Ratan Sapam, one of the creative team and the owner of Studio Dominance to develop the outlook of the video which they also later collaborated in all of their music videos. Niranjoy Luwangcha was also assigned as the production manager of the video. His skills in organising and overseeing the project were one of the main reasons we were able to manage the whole video with a small budget.

Tamna Tamna is the first love story that Edwin has directed and he wanted to deliver its visual unlike any other of our state had previously produced. He wanted the video of Tamna Tamna to be different, nostalgic, original and retro.

Most people have known and experienced the terror and fear of the violence during the 80s and 90s in Manipur but least had experienced it personally.

After finalising the story, searching for the lead actors was one of the most crucial parts. The team decided to cast a new face. Edwin demanded new faces because he thought a fresh story deserves a fresh look and talent. So, Edwin and the band cast Prinalini Thingom, whom Edwin spotted on social media and Texas- who is a mutual friend of the band.

The band had no budget for such a big music video, especially which is going set in the past. Recreating the 90s was the biggest challenge but unity, logical thinking and dedication beat the obstacle.

In early 2020, we had completed recording and mastering our second single Meetam.

However, Meetam is a love song. Rohan wrote the lyrics in a way that defines a specific sort of love that is uncertain to a listener. Edwin believes all kind of love is valid and must be accepted.

While imagining the visual of Meetam, Edwin drafted few different stories and later concluded to an idea of a story of two girls in love because our society still struggles to accept such love of same-sex and being a part of their voice is essential. Although the story is fixed, Edwin decided to deliver the video with a different method in an aesthetic manner. He wanted the video to be considered as a series of moving paintings instead of a video itself.

The band then decided to cast new talents. An artist/painter Jibani Karam and costume designer Kim were asked to be featured in the video and fortunately, they happily accepted.

Both equally contributed to the making of Meetam. In some scenes, Kim’s designs were also used as a costume.

The whole team was uncertain whether the video will be received with positive responses because the theme was unfamiliar and unusual to our society. Though at last, we have received so much love and support surprisingly.

In 2021, we decided to record a full album but due to the pandemic, it was difficult for the band to jam, compose and record new songs. However, we recorded only one song- Lambi. At that time, we were unsure of the pandemic’s end so we brought recording new songs to a halt and decided to release Lambi as a single.

Depression is one of the major issues in today’s youth and overcoming such mental issues is dreadful. Lambi‘s music video tells a story about a girl living her days in regrets inside her gloomy mind. Atila Lairikyengbam was approached by Edwin for the video after noticing her talent. Edwin also worked with Atila is a music video of Leichil Mafol previously. Bishunath Laishram was first introduced in Lambi as an actor.

Edwin then decided to give more preferences of this video to the lighting. Red, Blue and Yellow colours were added specifically to 60% of the scenes to give distinctive look and to differentiate between her dream and her reality. To give a classic vibe, this time Edwin played with the aspect ratio of the video instead of colours. Only one costume was used for the lead actress throughout the video to set forth her unchanged and consistent thoughts.

Meetam created a wave of awareness among the people regarding the LGBTQ community and the entire team was even felicitated by Ya_All. Is there anything you want to tell the people regarding the LGBTQ stereotypes that exist in society?

We were so excited and happy when we got a call from Ya_All since it was not expected at all and received much love from them. We knew we will probably receive backlash from the audience because of the theme of the video but we were lucky enough to receive more positive responses rather than negative ones. Where is the beauty of sunshine without a little rain, right?

We must accept who we are, who they are and shouldn’t be afraid of being ourselves. In our society, a brawl in the street is preferable to holding hands and hugging in public. The problem itself starts from there. But that said, we are seeing changes in vast numbers and we believe it is a good sign.

Plans for a new music project

As the pandemic is slowly declining, we will be in a studio soon to complete our debut album as well as planning to start the pre-production of our new music video called Atiya, which will also be included in our upcoming album along with Lambi. We are planning to drop the full debut album and a music video by the end of the year.

(The story has been previously published in the June issue of Northeast Today)