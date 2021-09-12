Tripura Receives Rs 378.83 Crore Under PDRD Grant

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura received an amount of Rs 378.83 crore as the sixth instalment of the Post Devolution revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant from the Centre and this takes the total grant to Rs 2273 crore.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance on September 9, 2021, released the sixth monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 9,871 crore to the states.

With the release of this instalment, a total amount of Rs. 59,226.00 crore has been released to the eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRD) in the current financial year.

Apart from Tripura, the other 16 states receiving this grant are- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The PDRD grants are released following the recommendations made by the 15th Finance Commission during the financial year 2021-22. The aim of these funds is to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the states post-devolution.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of the grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of Rs. 59,226.00 crore (50%) has been released so far.