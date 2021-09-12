Tripura’s Fashion Influencer Neel Ranaut Takes Social Media By Storm

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Internet and social media have changed the life of many people including those living in the remotest of corners of the world. Social media was earlier utilised only for connecting with people and sharing ideas. However, as social media evolved, it gradually became a platform where apart from connecting with strangers and sharing thoughts and ideas people also began showcasing their talents and this helped many individuals to earn good fortunes for themselves. Many youths today are called ‘social media celebrities or stars’ and they are influencing many more like them to use this platform and show their talents.

Utilising the power of social media, Tripura’s 26-year-old Sarbajit Sarkar- who is popular as Neel Ranaut- has been successful in drawing the attention of significant personalities and celebrities from across India including Bollywood. A big fan of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Sarbjit even took the penname ‘Neel Ranaut’ for uploading his pictures on social media. Such has been his popularity that he was even invited to take part in a fashion show in New Delhi in 2020.

Sarbajit is an advocate by profession. He completed his LLB from Tripura Government Law College in 2019 and began practising at the District And Sessions’ Judge Court in the West Tripura district. However, as the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, he returned home.

He has always been passionate about making Tik Tok videos of different advertisements and he used to post the same on Instagram. People appreciated him for his costume made of Banana leaves, which was a recreation of a similar costume that was popular actor Deepika Padukone wore in 2019. Soon, his different costumes began making headlines and he became popular as a fashion influencer.

“Since childhood, I have loved wearing a girl’s clothes and people insulted me for my this passion. However, I was determined to do something unique,” Neel said while speaking to this correspondent.

“I have been a big fan of Kangana Ranaut and I have always had a desire to meet with her and work with her. When I told my friends that I want to meet Kangana Ranaut and work with her, they laughed at me and asked me why would an actor like her call me? This ignited a fire within and I began to post Tik Tok videos of different television commercials. People from across the country appreciated my work and they urged me to make more. This boosted my confidence,” Neel added.

“Once I saw Deepika Padukone in a green costume and an idea struck me. I collected some banana leaves and recreated the same dress and posted some pictures on social media. Noted Indian fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla reacted to my post and appreciated it,” he added.

“Later, I received a call from Sandeep Khosla’s office with an invitation to attend his fashion show in New Delhi. This invitation changed the perspective of my friends and family and they fully support me and my work,” Neel was quick to add.

“My work has also been applauded by Disha Patani, and Kangana Ranaut among others,” he said.

(The story has been published in the July edition of Northeast Today)