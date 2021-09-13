2-Day Conference On ‘Tourism & Culture Ministers of North Eastern States’ Starts In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 13, a two-day long conference of ‘Tourism & Culture Ministers of North Eastern States’ has commenced from today.

Organized under the Chairmanship of Minister of Tourism, Culture and DONER, the forum discussed major developments of tourism and issues related to connectivity in the North Eastern Region.

“Tourism can be a game changer that can bring socio-economic change in the nation especially in NE region,” said G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER.

While addressing the forum, Reddy asserted that under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme that stresses significance on integrated development of theme based tourist circuits, the Ministry has sanctioned 16 projects in the North Eastern region.

He added that Tourism Ministry is providing special emphasis on developing infrastructure, ground capacity and skills in Northeast region.

Besides, the tourism ministry is also focusing on branding and marketing assistance to the northeast region through various schemes and flagship initiatives.

He informed that under PRASHAD schemes, the ministry has sanctioned number of projects in the region.

Thereby, approximately Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for these projects.

It informed through 2021-22 budget, Rs 68,020 crore has been allocated to North eastern states.

He urged all state governments in the region to submit viable proposals so that full amount allocated across various ministries can be utilized for the proper facilitation of the developments.