Address Students’ Issues Due To Closure Of Edu Institutes : Sikkim Student Body

NET Web Desk

Recently, the executive member of Sikkim Vidyarthi Morcha (SVM) visited Education Department to address consequential issues, related to educational sector of the state.

The member highlighted several distress of students caused due to persistent closure of academic institution and other consequential issues.

Meanwhile, the issues include reopening of educational institutions with strict maintenance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior.

It also discussed about College Students Representative Council (SRC), extension of applying period for B.Ed College, Soreng for session 2021-2022.

According to memorandum issued, “We the Executive Members of Sikkim Vidyarthi Morcha (SVM) write this to you to highlight the intensity of plights of students in state of Sikkim.”

The memorandum further asserts about required submissions, thereby stressing significance on curriculum.

This order stated that COVID-19 is posing a great loss to students especially for professional courses along with curriculum that requires a set of practical curricula and it’s a global reality.

However, the continual shutdown of institutions might not be prudential given the future of students and their interest.

Besides, considering the different Survey Reports on Online Education and its ineffectiveness.

The memorandum further stated that reopening of educational institutions are helping students, who require practical educational support.

Reopening of colleges by following COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour would serve the best interest of students.

It also stressed significance on suspension of Student Representative Council (SRC) election, that proved ineffective, if student interests is not taken into account.

However, elections should be conducted only through participative educational process.

The memorandum further highlighted that Notice issued by Education Department inviting students to apply for B.Ed. College Soreng for academic session 2021-22 is posing problems to aspirants given its short duration of time to apply considering various difficulties.

Therefore, SVM has requested the Department for kind consideration by extending the applying period by a week.

It further mentioned that memorandum would prove to be a great relief to aspirants facing problems like unavailability of final results, their present location etc.

“We, as a responsible member of society and law-abiding citizens understand the fact that the task of government is not only to flow with the emotional narratives but to act in best interest of society and state upholding ethos and values. We also believe zero covid is preposterous and unfeasible at least in near future, dealing along with it with best possible attention seems only option at hand.” – the association added.

“With this caveat we request you to kindly envisage and consider with urgency that it deserves on issues mentioned above in best interest of society and students.” – further added.