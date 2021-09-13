Arunachal Pradesh : Security Forces Seize Opium Weighing Over 1 Kg, 1 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough against drug menace, the Anti Drugs Squad of Changlang Police have apprehended a drug peddler from the district.

According to Changlang SP Mihin Gambo, the security forces have retrieved opium-smeared cloths weighing approximately 1.89 kg and kits utilized for inhaling opium.

The accused has been apprehended after the ADS team, led by Inspector C Yangchang while acting on specific units had conducted a raid at Sapong’s residence in the night of September 11 and 12.

Identified as Latpong Sapong, the 27-years old is a resident of Kangla village in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to official reports, a criminal case has been registered against the peddler at Changlang Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS )Act, 1985.