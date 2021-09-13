Arunachal Resumes Offline Classes For Grades 1-8, Lays Strict SOPs

– Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent , Arunachal Pradesh

Schools in Arunachal Pradesh have been reopened for offline classes from today, 13 September after remaining closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. The circular for the resumption of offline classes was issued on September 10, by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The circular stated that the schools for classes 1 to 8 along with all the Residential Schools (classes 1 to 12), hostels, and coaching institutions shall be re-opened following detailed Standards of Procedures (SOPs). Therefore, all the teaching and non-teaching staff besides the students and parents have been requested to go through the SOP very carefully and follow it without fail.

Earlier the government had resumed offline classes for Classes 9 to 12 from September 1, 2021, on conditions of observing strict SOPs and ensuring covid appropriate behaviour among all stakeholders especially teachers, school staff, students and parents of the students.

Meanwhile, the decision to resume offline classes for pre-schools has not yet been taken.