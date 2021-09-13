Assam Police Arrests 26 Myanmar Nationals In Guwahati, Recovers Forged Indian Documents

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police has recently arrested 26 Myanmar nationals from a city lodge in Guwahati, and retrieved several forged Indian documents.

According to official reports, the security forces have recovered several Indian documents, including Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card, etc. from the possession of these accused.

Acting on specific units, the Assam Police CPRO Rajib Saikia stated that Guwahati Police had conducted raid at Kamrupa Lodge (Muana Run) at Rehabari area.

The raid had led to the further arrest of 26 suspected persons, including 16 male and 10 female.

During interrogation, it was found out that all apprehended individuals are citizens of Chin state of Myanmar.

Besides, all these individuals were on their way to Delhi, in order to study Bible (theology).

“From their possession, forged Indian documents such as Aadhaar card, Voter IS etc were recovered which were made in Mizoram,” – said by CPRO of Assam police.

Furthermore, the security forces have registered a case (no – 860/2021) in Paltan Bazar Police Station (PS) under Section 468 IPC, R / W sec 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 , R/W sec 3/4 Passport(Entry into India) Act 1920, R/W sec 6 of passport(Entry into India) Rules, 1950.