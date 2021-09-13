Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As 17th Chief Minister Of Gujarat

NET Web Desk

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel today took an oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat. Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had submitted his resignation two days ago. The new council of ministers will be sworn in the next couple of days as soon as the names and portfolios are finalized.

Patel, a Patidar leader, was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP’s legislature on Sunday, September 12. Before taking oath as the new Chief Minister, Patel had a busy day filled with courtesy visits and taking diving blessings.

He visited Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, whose name was making rounds as the successor of Rupani. He also met with outgoing Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the latter’s residence followed by Gujrat BJP leader CR Patil.

Chief Minister Patel sought blessings at Charodi Gurukul Temple and later performed Gau Puja at Ahmedabad Swaminarayan Temple.

Today’s oath-taking ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Goa Pramod Sawant.

The change in the position of Chief Minister is being looked at as a move by BJP, to move decisively and unencumbered by anti-incumbency, towards the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.