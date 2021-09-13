Declare Gandhi Jayanti As ‘National Meat-Free Day’, PETA India Appeals PM Modi

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 13, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to PM Modi urging to declare October 2 as “National Meat-Free Day” in honour of Mahatma Gandhi’s dedication to non-violence.

The organization highlights that being vegetarian was “a matter of moral principle” to Gandhi.

“Encouraging the people of our nation to follow Gandhi’s moral example would protect smart, sensitive animals from being caged in filth, separated from their babies, and gruesomely executed for their body parts,” – writes PETA India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate.

This letter further notes that ditching meat reduces the risk of suffering from cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Besides, it helps fight climate change by reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and helping to prevent future pandemics.

“COVID-19 is largely believed by experts to have stemmed or spread from a live-animal meat market, and SARS, swine flu, and bird flu have also been linked to confining and killing animals for food.” – the letter further reads.

“Leaving animals off our plates shows reverence for other species, the planet, and our own bodies,” says PETA India Vegan Foods and Nutrition Specialist Dr Kiran Ahuja.

However the letter further adds that PETA encourages everyone to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, by consuming healthy and delicious plant foods.

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, PETA India asks @narendramodi to declare the day “National Meat-Free Day” to recognise Gandhi’s principles of non-violence and vegetarianism. https://t.co/wL4qKkic77 — PETA India (@PetaIndia) September 13, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that PETA India focuses primarily on the areas in which the greatest numbers of animals suffer the most.

These include – laboratories, food industry, leather trade, and entertainment businesses.