Drug Peddler Arrested In Changlang Arunachal, Opium recovered

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

In its continued fight against drug menace, the Changlang district Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) unit hunted down one drug peddler and recovered illicit contraband opium.

Based on a tip-off about the movement of drug peddlers in Kangla village under Yatdam circle, the Anti Drug Squad Unit led by Inspector C Yangchang conducted a raid at the village on the intervening night of 11-12 September 2021.

During the raid at the house of one of the suspects, Mr. Laptong Sapong, an alleged drug peddler ADS recovered 12 bundles of suspected opium wrapped in cotton clothes weighing approximately 1.893 Kg and three opium inhaling kits. The house owner Mr. Sapong was arrested for peddling illicit contraband opium under Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Anti Drug Squad, Changlang unit has exhorted the drug addicts to voluntarily come forward and avail the various de-addiction facilities set up in the district under the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan.